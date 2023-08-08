Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $642.8 million and DTC Platforms Revenue of $165.3 million

DTC Platforms Revenue Grows 9.1% Sequentially and 7.6% Year Over Year

GAAP Net Income of $75.7 million and Credit Adj. EBITDA of $215.0 million

Announces Acquisition of Governor of Poker Franchise

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $642.8 million decreased (2.0)% sequentially and (2.5)% year over year.

DTC platforms revenue of $165.3 million increased 9.1% sequentially and 7.6% year over year.

Net income of $75.7 million decreased (10.0)% sequentially and increased 108.0% year over year.

Credit Adjusted EBITDA of $215.0 million decreased (3.5)% sequentially and increased 6.7% year over year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $955.1 million as of June 30, 2023.



“Our operational expertise and advanced technological capabilities are drivers of our strong profitability and robust cash flow generation,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer. “By pairing our human talent with the transformative capabilities of our proprietary technology, we unleash the full potential of our titles and are well-equipped to enhance the value of acquired assets, as with our recent Governor of Poker franchise deal.”

“We adapted to the changing mobile gaming environment early on and, as a result, are in a strong position to pursue M&A deals, like Governor of Poker, fortifying the growth profile of our portfolio,” said Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our top casual titles showed impressive growth year-over-year and our direct-to-consumer platform generated record revenues with strong sequential and year-over-year growth. We continue to benefit from our close player relationships and LiveOps expertise and remain committed to leveraging our technological solutions and established brands to drive payer conversion.”

Selected Operational Metrics and Business Highlights

Average Daily Paying Users of 307K decreased (5.8)% sequentially and (1.0)% year over year.

Average Payer Conversion of 3.6%, flat vs. the prior quarter and increased from 3.2% in the prior year period.

Casual games revenue decreased (1.4)% sequentially and increased 3.7% year over year.

Social casino-themed games revenue decreased (3.0)% sequentially and (9.9)% year over year.

Bingo Blitz revenue of $156.3 million decreased (1.8)% sequentially increased 6.3% year over year.

Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue of $81.8 million decreased (4.2)% sequentially and increased 26.2% year over year.

Slotomania revenue of $144.7 million decreased (1.3)% sequentially and (9.9)% year over year.



Financial Outlook

The company expects to be at the low end of the previously provided revenue range of $2.57 to $2.62 billion, and towards the higher end of the previously provided Credit Adj. EBITDA range of $805 to $830 million. Additionally, we now expect capital expenditures between $100 and $105 million, down from $115 to $120 million.

Conference Call

Playtika management will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company’s results. The conference call can be accessed via a webcast accessible at investors.playtika.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website one hour following the call and will be archived for one year.

Summary Operating Results of Playtika Holding Corp.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in millions of dollars, except percentages, Average DPUs, and ARPDAU) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 642.8 $ 659.6 $ 1,299.0 $ 1,336.5 Total cost and expenses $ 503.6 $ 568.3 $ 1,007.4 $ 1,124.8 Operating income $ 139.2 $ 91.3 $ 291.6 $ 211.7 Net income $ 75.7 $ 36.4 $ 159.8 $ 119.6 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 215.0 $ 201.5 $ 437.7 $ 399.0 Net income margin 11.8 % 5.5 % 12.3 % 8.9 % Credit Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.4 % 30.5 % 33.7 % 29.9 % Non-financial performance metrics Average DAUs 8.6 9.8 8.8 10.0 Average DPUs (in thousands) 307 310 317 317 Average Daily Payer Conversion 3.6 % 3.2 % 3.6 % 3.2 % ARPDAU $ 0.83 $ 0.74 $ 0.81 $ 0.74 Average MAUs 28.3 35.3 29.2 33.5

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

In this press release, we make “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Further, statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “present,” “preserve,” “project,” “pursue,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include without limitation:

our reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store, Facebook, and Google Play Store, to distribute our games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;

our reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of our revenue;

our reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of our revenue;

our free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in our games, is highly dependent on how we manage the game revenues and pricing models;

our inability to complete acquisitions and integrate any acquired businesses successfully could limit our growth or disrupt our plans and operations;

we may be unable to successfully develop new games;

our ability to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;

we have significant indebtedness and are subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under our debt instruments;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy as a whole;

our controlled company status;

legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact our business and limit the growth of our operations;

risks related to our international operations and ownership, including our significant operations in Israel, Ukraine and Belarus and the fact that our controlling stockholder is a Chinese-owned company;

our reliance on key personnel;

security breaches or other disruptions could compromise our information or our players’ information and expose us to liability; and

our inability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary information could adversely impact our business.



Additional factors that may cause future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, to differ, potentially materially, from those discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except par value) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 955.1 $ 768.7 Restricted cash 2.0 1.7 Accounts receivable 159.8 141.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108.1 113.4 Total current assets 1,225.0 1,024.9 Property and equipment, net 112.9 125.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108.2 104.2 Intangible assets other than goodwill, net 313.6 354.0 Goodwill 813.2 811.2 Deferred tax assets, net 60.8 68.3 Investments in unconsolidated entities 54.1 52.6 Other non-current assets 157.4 156.7 Total assets $ 2,845.2 $ 2,697.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 11.7 $ 12.4 Accounts payable 41.3 50.7 Operating lease liabilities, current 17.3 13.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 340.3 385.2 Total current liabilities 410.6 461.8 Long-term debt 2,405.8 2,411.2 Other long-term liabilities, including employee related benefits 245.4 252.1 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 94.9 94.5 Deferred tax liabilities 33.4 46.6 Total liabilities 3,190.1 3,266.2 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock of $0.01 par value; 1,600.0 shares authorized; 366.3 and 363.6 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4.1 4.1 Treasury stock at cost (51.8 shares at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) (603.5 ) (603.5 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,209.8 1,155.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27.5 17.6 Accumulated deficit (982.8 ) (1,142.6 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (344.9 ) (568.6 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,845.2 $ 2,697.6





PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 642.8 $ 659.6 $ 1,299.0 $ 1,336.5 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 188.0 186.1 373.7 373.0 Research and development 100.3 125.2 202.7 237.9 Sales and marketing 141.2 151.8 284.9 331.5 General and administrative 74.1 105.2 146.1 182.4 Total costs and expenses 503.6 568.3 1,007.4 1,124.8 Income from operations 139.2 91.3 291.6 211.7 Interest and other, net 23.1 22.4 51.7 49.9 Income before income taxes 116.1 68.9 239.9 161.8 Provision for income taxes 40.4 32.5 80.1 42.2 Net income 75.7 36.4 159.8 119.6 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation (0.2 ) (10.0 ) 2.9 (13.3 ) Change in fair value of derivatives 14.8 (5.9 ) 7.0 12.8 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 14.6 (15.9 ) 9.9 (0.5 ) Comprehensive income $ 90.3 $ 20.5 $ 169.7 $ 119.1 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.09 $ 0.44 $ 0.29 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.09 $ 0.44 $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 365.9 412.4 365.3 412.2 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 366.4 412.8 365.8 412.8





PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities $ 227.5 $ 241.1 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (9.2 ) (29.5 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (18.6 ) (23.7 ) Purchase of software for internal use (4.1 ) (4.0 ) Short-term bank deposits — 24.8 Payments for business combination, net of cash acquired — (29.9 ) Other investing activities (1.1 ) (5.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33.0 ) (67.3 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on bank borrowings (9.5 ) (9.5 ) Payment of tax withholdings on stock-based payments (1.9 ) (2.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11.4 ) (11.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3.6 (13.6 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 186.7 148.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 770.4 1,019.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 957.1 $ 1,167.6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Credit Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance, nor as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Below is a reconciliation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the closest GAAP financial measure. Our Credit Agreement defines Adjusted EBITDA (which we call “Credit Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) contingent consideration, (vii) acquisition and related expenses, and (viii) certain other items. We calculate Credit Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Credit Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

Credit Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA Margin as calculated herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies within the industry and are not determined in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or unexpected items.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO CREDIT ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 75.7 $ 36.4 $ 159.8 $ 119.6 Provision for income taxes 40.4 32.5 80.1 42.2 Interest expense and other, net 23.1 22.4 51.7 49.9 Depreciation and amortization 48.2 42.6 87.3 82.1 EBITDA 187.4 133.9 378.9 293.8 Stock-based compensation(1) 25.3 35.4 54.5 75.2 Contingent consideration — 20.3 — (2.7 ) Acquisition and related expenses(2) 1.9 4.6 3.1 13.6 Other items(3) 0.4 7.3 1.2 19.1 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 215.0 $ 201.5 $ 437.7 $ 399.0 Net income margin 11.8 % 5.5 % 12.3 % 8.9 % Credit Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.4 % 30.5 % 33.7 % 29.9 %

_________

(1) Reflects, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to certain of our employees.

(2) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 primarily relate to expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Company.

(3) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist primarily of $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, incurred by the Company for severance and, for the three month ended June 30, 2023, $0.2 million for relocation and support provided to employees due to the war in Ukraine. Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consist of $1.5 million and $10.3 million, respectively, incurred by the Company severance and $1.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively, incurred by the Company for relocation and support provided to employees due to the war in Ukraine. Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 also include $3.4 million incurred in the second quarter of 2022 related to the recently announced restructuring activities.

