Protein Therapeutics Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 7.1% by 2023 – 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein therapeutics industry accounted for $283.64 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $566.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. The protein therapeutics market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Factors such as an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biotechnology, and a rising demand for personalized medicine have contributed to this growth.

Monoclonal Antibodies Lead the Market: Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) dominate the protein therapeutics market. They are highly effective in treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory disorders. The approval of novel mAbs and their increasing use in combination therapies have driven market growth.

Biosimilars Gain Traction: Biosimilars, which are highly similar but not identical versions of approved biologic drugs, are gaining momentum in the protein therapeutics market. They offer cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologics and increase patient access to these treatments.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune diseases is a significant driver for the protein therapeutics market. Protein-based drugs offer targeted and specific treatments for these diseases, providing improved therapeutic outcomes.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Advances in biotechnology have revolutionized the development and production of protein therapeutics. Techniques such as recombinant DNA technology, protein engineering, and gene editing enable the creation of novel and more effective protein-based drugs. These advancements drive innovation and expand the range of therapeutic options available.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs): This segment includes monoclonal antibodies used for therapeutic purposes. It is the largest segment in the protein therapeutics market.

Fusion Proteins: Fusion proteins are created by combining two or more proteins to form a single functional molecule.

Peptide-Based Therapeutics: This segment includes therapeutic peptides that are composed of short chains of amino acids.

Growth Factors: Growth factors are proteins that regulate cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation.

Insulin: Insulin is a protein-based hormone used for the treatment of diabetes.

Therapeutic Area:

Oncology: Protein therapeutics used in the treatment of various types of cancer.

Autoimmune Disorders: Therapies targeting the immune system to treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and lupus.

Metabolic Disorders: Protein-based drugs used to treat metabolic diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Cardiovascular Disorders: Therapies targeting cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension and heart failure.

Technology:

Recombinant Protein Technology: Therapeutics produced using recombinant DNA technology.

Protein Engineering: The modification and optimization of proteins for enhanced therapeutic properties.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs): A technology that combines monoclonal antibodies with cytotoxic drugs for targeted cancer therapy.

Bispecific Antibodies: Antibodies designed to simultaneously bind to two different targets, allowing for novel therapeutic approaches.

Route of Administration:

Intravenous (IV) Administration: Therapies administered directly into the bloodstream.

Subcutaneous (SC) Administration: Therapies injected into the fatty tissue just below the skin.

Oral Administration: Protein therapeutics formulated in a way that allows them to be taken orally.

Other Routes: Inhalation, intramuscular, and transdermal routes of administration.

Geography:

North America: Includes the United States and Canada.

Europe: Includes countries within the European Union and other European countries.

Asia-Pacific: Includes countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Latin America: Includes countries in Central and South America.

Middle East and Africa: Includes countries within the Middle East and African regions.

Competitive Landscape:

Roche Holding AG

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca PLC

Recent developments:

COVID-19 Vaccine Development: The protein therapeutics market witnessed significant developments in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca/Oxford University, developed protein-based vaccines, such as mRNA vaccines and viral vector vaccines, to combat the virus.

Advancements in Bispecific Antibodies: Bispecific antibodies, which can simultaneously bind to two different targets, have gained attention in the protein therapeutics field. Many companies, including Genentech, Roche, and Regeneron, have made progress in developing bispecific antibodies for various therapeutic areas, such as oncology and immunology.

