VPG Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended July 1, 2023.



Second Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $90.8 million increased 2.5% from a year ago.

Gross profit margin was 42.6%, as compared to 42.1% reported a year ago.

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 42.7%, as compared to 42.9% reported a year ago.

Operating margin was 13.0%, as compared to 11.9% reported a year ago.

Adjusted operating margin* was 13.2%, as compared to 13.7% reported a year ago.

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.60 compared to $0.79 reported a year ago.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.58 compared to $0.68 reported a year ago.

EBITDA* was $16.6 million with an EBITDA margin* of 18.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.6%.

Cash from operating activities was $9.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $6.4 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We delivered another strong quarter of financial results in the second quarter of 2023. We grew revenues year-over-year and sequentially, and increased our adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted diluted net earnings from the first quarter of 2023. In addition, we generated strong cash flow in the second quarter, as we grew adjusted EBITDA 13.0% and adjusted free cash flow by 29.7%, sequentially.

Mr. Shoshani said: "Second-quarter orders increased 3% sequentially to $85.6 million and resulted in a book-to-bill of 0.94, reflecting sequentially higher orders across our business segments. With a solid outlook for the third quarter, we continue our focus on ongoing active customer engagements for both existing and broadening applications for our high-performance precision measurement and sensing applications."

VPG Extends Stock Repurchase Authorization:

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has extended for another year its previously approved stock repurchase authorization for the Company to repurchase in aggregate up to 502,500 shares of its outstanding common stock.



Second Fiscal Quarter and Six Month Financial Trends:

The Company's second fiscal quarter 2023 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $8.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

In the six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $15.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022.

The second fiscal quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $8.0 million, or $0.58 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $9.3 million, or $0.68 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

In the six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $15.0 million, or $1.10 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $16.0 million, or $1.17 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $36.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 10.0% from $40.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022; sequentially, revenue decreased 1.3% compared to $36.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of advanced sensors products primarily in our Other markets (mainly for consumer applications) and lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market, partially offset by increases in precision resistor sales in the Avionics, Military and Space (AMS) market. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower revenue of precision resistors and advanced sensors in the AMS markets partially offset by higher advanced sensors revenue in our Other markets (mainly for consumer applications).

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 40.1% for the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 44.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, and decreased compared to 41.2% in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and temporary labor inefficiencies, partially offset by favorable foreign currency exchange rates and cost reduction programs. Sequentially, the lower gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by favorable foreign currency exchange rates.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $31.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 increased 9.8% compared to $28.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 and was 1.9% lower than $31.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher sales of load cells in our Other markets for precision agriculture, consumer, and construction applications. Sequentially, the decrease in revenues was attributable to lower sales in our Other markets for precision agriculture and construction applications, partially offset by an increase in revenues in the Industrial Weighing market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 38.7% for the second fiscal quarter of 2023, which increased compared to 33.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, and increased compared to 34.9% in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher volume, selling price increases, lower freight costs, and cost reduction programs, partially offset by higher materials costs. The sequential increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to favorable product mix, increased selling prices and cost reduction programs.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $23.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 increased 17.1% year-over-year from $19.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 and was 14.8% higher than $20.3 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to increased revenue in the Steel market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the higher revenue of products in the Steel market, partially offset by lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the AMS market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 51.8% (or 52.0% adjusted to exclude $0.04 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and the Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") acquisitions), compared to 49.9% (or 53.3% adjusted to exclude $0.7 million of purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions), in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, and 53.9% (or 54.1% adjusted to exclude $0.05 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions) in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year adjusted gross profit margin* was lower as higher volume and higher selling prices were offset mainly by unfavorable foreign exchange rates and higher wages and materials costs. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* reflected higher volume with an unfavorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

“We expect net revenues to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2023, at constant second fiscal quarter 2023 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, and start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the second fiscal quarter of 2023 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($9.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($3.4 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net revenues $ 90,802 $ 88,618 Costs of products sold 52,090 51,284 Gross profit 38,712 37,334 Gross profit margin 42.6 % 42.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 26,755 25,879 Restructuring costs 162 904 Operating income 11,795 10,551 Operating margin 13.0 % 11.9 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,079 ) (428 ) Other 1,019 3,344 Other income (expense) (60 ) 2,916 Income before taxes 11,735 13,467 Income tax expense 3,384 2,587 Net earnings 8,351 10,880 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 115 125 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 8,236 $ 10,755 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.61 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.60 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,601 13,648 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,670 13,692





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net revenues $ 179,666 $ 176,283 Costs of products sold 103,755 103,699 Gross profit 75,911 72,584 Gross profit margin 42.3 % 41.2 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 53,914 52,553 Restructuring costs 278 1,165 Operating income 21,719 18,866 Operating margin 12.1 % 10.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,076 ) (757 ) Other 1,294 3,783 Other income (expense) (782 ) 3,026 Income before taxes 20,937 21,892 Income tax expense 5,604 4,328 Net earnings 15,333 17,564 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 133 453 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 15,200 $ 17,111 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.12 $ 1.25 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.11 $ 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,593 13,643 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,661 13,684





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,521 $ 88,562 Accounts receivable, net 60,548 60,068 Inventories: Raw materials 33,737 31,852 Work in process 30,068 26,401 Finished goods 25,613 26,407 Inventories, net 89,418 84,660 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,904 18,516 Total current assets 264,391 251,806 Property and equipment: Land 4,139 4,117 Buildings and improvements 71,459 71,613 Machinery and equipment 125,593 125,301 Software 8,933 9,539 Construction in progress 10,662 10,075 Accumulated depreciation (133,658 ) (133,518 ) Property and equipment, net 87,128 87,127 Goodwill 45,703 45,544 Intangible assets, net 46,476 48,217 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,663 24,342 Other assets 19,616 19,706 Total assets $ 486,977 $ 476,742





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 12,411 $ 13,792 Payroll and related expenses 19,355 21,966 Other accrued expenses 22,660 20,306 Income taxes 2,740 4,064 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,072 4,208 Total current liabilities 61,238 64,336 Long-term debt, less current portion 60,799 60,799 Deferred income taxes 4,060 4,212 Operating lease liabilities 18,987 20,043 Other liabilities 13,200 13,053 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 7,028 7,777 Total liabilities 165,312 170,220 Equity: Common stock 1,330 1,325 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (11,924 ) (11,504 ) Capital in excess of par value 201,611 201,164 Retained earnings 171,559 156,359 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,076 ) (40,900 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 321,603 306,547 Noncontrolling interests 62 (25 ) Total equity 321,665 306,522 Total liabilities and equity $ 486,977 $ 476,742





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six Fiscal Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Operating activities Net earnings $ 15,333 $ 17,564 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,725 7,622 Gain on sale of property and equipment 28 (178 ) Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary — 191 Share-based compensation expense 1,229 1,024 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,049 866 Deferred income taxes 507 1,116 Foreign currency impacts and other items (1,557 ) (2,740 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (956 ) (3,434 ) Inventories (5,697 ) (10,739 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,726 254 Trade accounts payable (684 ) 14 Other current liabilities (593 ) (2,059 ) Other non current assets and liabilities, net (292 ) (403 ) Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net (606 ) (342 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,212 8,756 Investing activities Capital expenditures (6,874 ) (8,815 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 380 Net cash used in investing activities (6,862 ) (8,435 ) Financing activities Purchase of treasury stock (420 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (46 ) (284 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (825 ) (435 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,291 ) (719 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (100 ) (4,508 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,959 (4,906 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 88,562 84,335 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 98,521 $ 79,429 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 1,118 $ 2,684





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Three months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 As reported - GAAP $ 38,712 $ 37,334 $ 11,795 $ 10,551 $ 8,236 $ 10,755 $ 0.60 $ 0.79 As reported - GAAP Margins 42.6 % 42.1 % 13.0 % 11.9 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 41 679 41 679 41 679 — 0.05 Restructuring costs — — 162 904 162 904 0.01 0.07 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss — — — — (794 ) (3,380 ) (0.05 ) (0.25 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — (312 ) (377 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 38,753 $ 38,013 $ 11,998 $ 12,134 $ 7,957 $ 9,335 $ 0.58 $ 0.68 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 42.7 % 42.9 % 13.2 % 13.7 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 As reported - GAAP $ 75,911 $ 72,584 $ 21,719 $ 18,866 $ 15,200 $ 17,111 $ 1.11 $ 1.25 As reported - GAAP Margins 42.3 % 41.2 % 12.1 % 10.7 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 90 1,050 90 1,050 90 1,050 0.01 0.08 COVID-19 impact — 138 — 138 — 138 — 0.01 Start-up costs — 150 — 150 — 150 — 0.01 Restructuring costs — — 278 1,165 278 1,165 0.02 0.09 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss — — — — (856 ) (3,934 ) (0.06 ) (0.29 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — (280 ) (302 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 76,001 $ 73,922 $ 22,087 $ 21,369 $ 14,992 $ 15,982 1.10 $ 1.17 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 42.3 % 41.9 % 12.3 % 12.1 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 Sensors As reported - GAAP $ 14,549 $ 17,831 $ 15,144 As reported - GAAP Margins 40.1 % 44.3 % 41.2 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 14,549 $ 17,831 $ 15,144 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.1 % 44.3 % 41.2 % Weighing Solutions As reported - GAAP $ 12,107 $ 9,585 $ 11,129 As reported - GAAP Margins 38.7 % 33.7 % 34.9 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 12,107 $ 9,585 $ 11,129 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 38.7 % 33.7 % 34.9 % Measurement Systems As reported - GAAP $ 12,056 $ 9,918 $ 10,926 As reported - GAAP Margins 51.8 % 49.9 % 53.9 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 41 679 49 As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 12,097 $ 10,597 $ 10,975 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 52.0 % 53.3 % 54.1 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 8,236 $ 10,755 $ 6,964 Interest Expense 1,079 428 997 Income tax expense 3,384 2,587 2,220 Depreciation 2,933 2,832 2,919 Amortization 934 967 939 EBITDA 16,566 $ 17,569 $ 14,039 EBITDA MARGIN 18.2 % 19.8 % 15.8 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 41 679 49 Restructuring costs 162 904 116 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (794 ) (3,380 ) (62 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 15,975 $ 15,772 $ 14,142 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 17.6 % 17.8 % 15.9 %



