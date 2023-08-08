Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial greenhouse market size is predicted to reach $49.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The growth in the commercial greenhouse market is due to increasing population and low availability of arable land. Europe region is expected to hold the largest commercial greenhouse market share. Major players in the commercial greenhouse market include Heliospectra, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc., Agra Tech Inc., LumiGrow Inc., Logiqs B.V., Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions.

Commercial Greenhouse Market Segments

• By Type: Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse

• By Equipment Type: Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, Other Equipments

• By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Other Crops

• By Geography: The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A commercial greenhouse refers to a greenhouse where crops are grown for commercial consumption.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

