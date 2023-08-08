MACAU, August 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for April - June 2023 increased by 0.1% over the previous period (March - May 2023) to 251.7. The index for Taipa & Coloane (259.0) rose by 0.3% while that for the Macao Peninsula (249.8) stayed flat over the previous period.

The index for existing residential units (269.9) remained stable from the previous period; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (310.9) grew by 0.4% while the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.6) dropped by 0.1%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those of 5 years old or less increased by 1.6% and 1.1% respectively, whereas the index for those over 20 years old dipped by 0.4%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (293.8) rose by 2.9%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of 100 square metres or more increased by 1.5% and 1.3% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 0.9%.

In comparison with April - June 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 2.7%. The index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 3.6% while that for Taipa & Coloane rose by 0.5%.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 1.1% from the first quarter. The indices for existing and pre-sale residential units showed respective growth of 1.0% and 1.2%.