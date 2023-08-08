Global Carbon Nanotube Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Carbon Nanotube Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Nanotube Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s carbon nanotube market forecast, the carbon nanotube market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.75 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.0% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to drive the market. North America is expected to hold the largest carbon nanotube market share. Major carbon nanotube market leaders include Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd., Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., LG Chemical Limited, Carbonics Inc., DexMat, Inc., Zeon Corporation, Raymor Industries Inc., Meijo Nano Carbon.

Carbon Nanotube Market Segmentation

1) By Product Type: Single Walled Nanotubes, Double Walled Nanotubes, Multi Walled Nanotubes

2) By Technology: Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD), High Pressure Carbon Monoxide, CoMoCAT, Floating Catalyst, Other Technologies

3) By End-Use Industry: Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Storage, Chemical Material & Polymers, Medical, Structural Composites Applications, Other End-Use Industries

This type of nanotube refers to the hybridized carbon atoms that are arranged in hexagonal that consist of cylindrical large molecules, which can be formed by a rolling single sheet of graphene or a double sheet of graphene. They possess strong structural, mechanical, and electronic properties, due to their nano-sized physical attributes such as small size and low mass.

