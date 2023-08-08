Carbon Black Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the carbon black market. As per TBRC’s carbon black market forecast, the carbon black market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

The growing automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the carbon black market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest carbon black market share. Major carbon black market leaders include Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Cabot Corporation, Tokai carbon co. Ltd., Omsk carbon Group, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Nouryon, DCL Corporation, Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd., OCI Company Ltd., China Synthetic Rubber Corp.

Carbon Black Market Segments

1) By Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Other Types

2) By Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade

3) By Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Other Applications

This type of black coating is used as a protective coating for plastics, and resistors for electronic circuits. It refers to a fine black powder composed of elemental carbon which is produced by pyrolysis of low-value oil residues and partial burning at high temperatures under controlled process conditions. This type of black coating is used to strengthen rubber in tires and acts as a pigment, ultraviolet stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications.

