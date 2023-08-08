Hydrazine Market size will cross $806.09 million by 2030, due to rise in demand for high-quality agricultural products
Asia-Pacific hydrazine market contributed the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030.
OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report, Hydrazine market is anticipated to exceed $806.09 million by 2030, and witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
As per the report of The hydrazine market based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Hydrazine Market growth is driven by increase in need for agrochemicals and rise in demand for high-quality agricultural products. However, presence of extreme toxicity in hydrazine that can cause seizures & tumors and various environmental and industry regulations imposed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.
Based on application, the blowing agent segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including water treatment, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.
By Application
1. Water Treatment
2. Blowing Agents
3. Agrochemicals
4. Others
5. Pharmaceuticals
Key Market Players
1. ARKEMA INC.
2. BAYER AG
3. FISONS PLC
4. ARROW FINE CHEMICALS
5. ARCH CHEMICALS INC.
6. NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO. INC.
7. JAPAN FINECHEM COMPANY
8. LANXESS AG
9. LANSDOWNE CHEMICALS
10. HIDKIM
