Global Caprolactam Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Caprolactam Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Caprolactam Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the caprolactam market research. As per TBRC’s caprolactam market forecast, the caprolactam market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.3 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.3% through the forecast period.

The growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest caprolactam market share. Major players in the market include AdvanSix Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., The Aquafil Group, Toray Industries Inc., Capro Corp., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Guangdong Highsun Grou, Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd., KuibyshevAzot PJSC, Lanxess AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Global Market Segments

1) By Raw Material: Phenol, Cyclohexane, Hydroxylamine Sulfate, Other Raw Materials

2) By Application: Nylon 6 Filaments, Textile Yarn, Nylon 6 Fibers, Engineering Plastics, Printer Inks, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Textile Industry, Automobile Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Other End-Users

This type of acid is a mildly unpleasant-smelling, clear to milky white organic compound. This type of acid is a crystalline cyclic amide derivative of caproic acid with a melting point of 70 °C that possesses various properties such as tensile strength, superior elasticity, chemical and oil resistance, and low moisture absorbency. This type of acid is used for nylon 6 production.

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Caprolactam Market Trends And Strategies

4. Caprolactam Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Caprolactam Market Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

