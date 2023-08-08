Global Canned Meat Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Canned Meat Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Canned Meat Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the canned meat market. As per TBRC’s canned meat market forecast, the canned meat market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.14 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for canned seafood is expected to propel the canned meat market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest canned meat market share. Major players in the canned meat market include Xiamen Gulong Canned Food Co. Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Wild Planet Foods Inc., Radiant Farms Inc., Survival Cave Food, JBS S.A., Key Food Stores Co-op Inc., Crown PrInc., Bar Harbor Foods, Zishan Group, Libby's Brand Holding, Radiant Farms, Dalian Lixiang Food, Hormel Foods Corporation.

Canned Meat Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Seafood Meats, Poultry Meats, Red Meat, Other Products

2) By Application: Private Use, Commercial and Industrial Use

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

This type of meat refers to the fresh and ready-to-eat meat preserved in cold storage. This type of meat contains proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, fibers, and other nutrients that are essential for a balanced diet. People choose this meat because it can be stored for longer and is easier to preserve.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

