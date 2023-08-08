Calcium Peroxide Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s calcium peroxide market forecast, the calcium peroxide market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3% through the forecast period.

The rise in the oral healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth calcium peroxide market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest calcium peroxide market share. Major calcium peroxide market manufacturers include American Elements, Carus Group Inc., Mahalaxmi Enterprise, Nikunj Chemicals, Noshly Pty. Ltd., Pioneer Enterprise, Shangyu Jie Hua Chemical Co., Solvay SA, STP Chem Solutions Co. Ltd., Sunway Lab, Zhengzhou Huize Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd., Nikunj Chemicals.

Calcium Peroxide Market Segmentation

1) By Grade: Food, Industrial

2) By Application: Seed Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, Dough Conditioner, Oxidizing Agent, Intermediary Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Agriculture, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Paper And Pulp, Other End-User Industries

This type of peroxide refers to an inorganic compound with the formula CaO2. This type of peroxide is an industrial chemical formed when calcium salts and hydrogen peroxide are combined. This type of peroxide is almost insoluble in water, but when it comes into touch with it, it hydrolyses and releases oxygen. When this type of peroxide is exposed to acid, it decomposes into hydrogen peroxide. It has superior oxidizing agent properties, making it suited for usage in agricultural sectors to maintain soil quality and produce productivity.

