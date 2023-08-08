Lotame & ThePubverse (by ArabyAds) partner to strengthen data-led advertising in the region
ThePubverse will leverage Lotame’s data solutions for amplifying audience-led advertising offerings.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, Riyadh, August 8th, 2023: ThePubverse, ArabyAds’ publisher monetization platform today announced that it has further strengthened its platforms by partnering with Lotame, the global technology company that makes customer data smarter, faster, and easier to use.
With a shared vision for innovation and excellence, ThePubverse and Lotame have united forces to pioneer data-driven strategies that will elevate brand engagement, optimize targeting, and deliver superior results for clients.
Through this dynamic partnership, ThePubverse will leverage Lotame’s Spherical platform to collect first-party data and gain access to a vast repository of high-quality, consented third-party data, empowering our team to make informed decisions, maximize ad relevance, and enhance campaign effectiveness. With the advanced capabilities of Spherical, ThePubverse will harness real-time insights to tailor precise messages, unlocking new dimensions of audience understanding.
With this partnership, ThePubverse will also tap into Lotame’s niche audience segment creation, audience expansion, audience enrichment for persona creation, and enhanced cookieless targeting opportunities.
Commenting on the development, Imad Sarrouf, CEO of ThePubverse said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Lotame on this exciting journey. This collaboration opens a wealth of opportunities for our clients and us, as we aim to provide unmatched data targeting and activations backed by cutting-edge data analytics. Together, we are poised to set new industry standards and create transformative campaigns that drive meaningful results.”
“Lotame’s mission is to empower publishers to drive growth and derive value from customer data — whether they have it or need it. We’re excited to join forces with ThePubverse to enable their clients to use data in smarter, faster, and easier ways that expand their monetization and yield”, said Ross McMillan, VP of Commercial Solutions EMEA at Lotame.
About Lotame
Lotame is a global technology company that makes customer data smarter, faster, and easier to use. Through our next-generation data solutions underpinned by identity, we enable marketers and media owners to use data to engage existing customers and attract their next best across all screens. Our interoperable infrastructure and agnostic partner approach empower companies to drive growth and value on their terms in privacy-safe ways. Lotame is headquartered in the United States and serves global clients in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
About ArabyAds
ArabyAds is a global technology company that empowers e-commerce marketing. It offers multiple digital advertising platforms across different touchpoints of a brand's journey in a customer lifecycle ranging from customer acquisition, retention, and monetization. Headquartered in Dubai, ArabyAds was founded in 2013 to leverage innovation and deliver measurable results to its advertisers with data-led, transparency first & omnichannel marketing.
Entrepreneur Middle East recognized ArabyAds as “The best e-commerce marketing platform 2021”. In 2023, ArabyAds was recognized as the “Marketing platform of the year” by the Mobile Marketing Association MMA MENA.
For more information, please visit www.arabyads.com
