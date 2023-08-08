World’s only sustainable social app launches in the USA backed by influential publishers and charities
WeAre8 is out to unite 1% of people on our planet to make positive impact every day
Society and our planet need technology that serves us and I am excited for the United States being ‘UNITED’ in a new social home that is built on community, purpose and love.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WeAre8, the world’s only sustainable social media app with a mission to unite 1% of the people on our planet to make positive impact every day and transform the $400bn digital advertising market, has today kicked off its launch in the USA with the backing of impactful charities and world class publishers and media companies Warner Bros. Discovery, PinkNews, The Independent and LADbible Group.
— Sue Fennessy, Founder & CEO WeAre8
The arrival of WeAre8 into America follows the successful release of the app in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, where people and brands have been drawn to its ability to offer a social media alternative that is free from hate and enables collective change through its transformational advertising model that shares 60% of its advertising revenue with people, charity and climate change solutions.
On the US release, WeAre8 Founder and CEO Sue Fennessy said, “Two billion of us are living in a world of social technology that connects us, but also isolates us, fuels the mental health crisis and climate crisis and undermines democracy at a time when people and society need to come together to support each other and our precious planet.
Unique to WeAre8, people using the app can choose to watch opt-in brand videos and receive payments into their 8Wallet. People can choose to keep this money or pay it forward to aligned charity partners directly through the app.
Joining WeAre8 on its mission to unite people to make a positive impact are 16 US charity partners including Feeding America, charity: water, Save the Children, Food Rescue US, Keep a Child Alive, Save the Elephants, Project CAT, Song for Charlie, Educate Girls, Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation (OCEEF), Peace First, The Jed Foundation, Trans Lifeline, wayOUT, Daughters for Earth, and Water.org.
Myles Markham, Development Manager, Trans Lifeline, "Many of us have experienced digital hate and vilification online, especially the Trans community. For many people, digital communities are a place to find comradery and connect with each other. It's imperative that we create, and ensure, these environments are safe and respectful of all people, no matter who you are. With WeAre8's no tolerance of hate and a business model that has impact and charity built in, we're delighted to be partnering with them as they launch into the US market and look forward to growing a community for the love of people and the planet together."
Jake Fitzgibbon, Group Business Director at LADbible Group, “As the leading global social publisher, we understand the importance of using our platform as a force for good. By partnering with WeAre8, we can leverage our monthly reach of over 100 million to encourage young people to share a range of voices, opinions and experiences that will help to build a sustainable future.”
WeAre8’s launch into the US is supported by a multi-platform campaign with Warner Bros. Discovery that will see WeAre8 promoted across the media company’s vast portfolio of digital and television brands, aiding awareness among potential WeAre8 citizens and creators.
The launch TV campaign was produced in partnership with filmmaker Sam Kolder, best known for inspiring a generation of content creators with his unique style of video editing, which has generated more than 61 million views on YouTube.
Commenting on the project, Sam Kolder said, “When I was introduced to WeAre8, I was struck by their mission to bring positive vibes and social change to the world of digital.
“Creatively we assembled a diverse cast of creators who not only symbolize a generation raised amidst the social media era, but they also represent a generation demanding change and reconnection to the real world.
“WeAre8 provides a sanctuary where every individual is revered, where animosity is banished, and where the world itself benefits from the platform's generosity—that’s the vibe we wanted to capture in WeAre8’s launch into the USA.”
How WeAre8 works:
- WeAre8 Users (known as ‘Citizens’ on WeAre8) are presented with two content feeds on the app. One feed is called the 8Stage and spotlights the content of verified creators. The other feed is a friends feed where you only see content from approved contacts. Both feeds are free from ads and algorithms.
- Citizens can share content, see their friends and follow creators from around the world.
- Citizens can become a verified creator by applying for a golden Halo (WeAre8’s version of the blue tick).
- When you watch brand videos, a share of the advertising money is given to you in appreciation for your time. These micropayments end up in your Wallet on the app, where you can choose to keep the money and cash it out via PayPal or pay it forward to charity.
- WeAre8 is an algorithm free social experience that actively encourages people to go and enjoy the rest of their day off their screens.
WeAre8 is the world's only B-Corp-certified social media platform, with 50% of profits going back to people's pockets through a revolutionized advertising experience, 5% to charities and carbon offsetting and 5% to a creator fund. Since launching in the UK, Australia and most recently New Zealand, WeAre8 has seen hundreds of thousands of Citizens make an impact every day by sharing money earned on the app to charity.
WeAre8 is available to download now from Apple App Store or Google Play.
