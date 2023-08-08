Ultipa closes major deals, signing up new enterprise customers, releasing global partners programs

Ultipa Product Matrix and Toolchains Ultipa XAI

Ultipa closes major deals in the 1st half of 2023, signing up new enterprise customers, releasing global partners program, and certification/training programs.

There're few graph vendors out there offering great computing power and usability, and we are happy that Ultipa product & services are satisfactory. The generational gaps shown by Ultipa is amazing.” — James S.C.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sources close to the core team of Ultipa have shared the following news:

1. Ultipa has recently signed major deals with several large enterprise customers, the annualized deal size is well over a million dollars.

2. Ultipa has been working closely with global partners including several conglomerates to deepen and broaden their mutual interest in serving the supply-chain, BFSI, entertainment and various other industries.

3. Ultipa's certification/training program have been gaining tractions with partners/prospects, it paves the road for mastering Ultipa tech stack and smoothening the digital transformation process.

It is also learned that, as a category-defining deep-tech innovator, Ultipa has been promoting the Graph XAI concept and showcasing its Graph-XAI product values, to summarize, the advantages of Graph-XAI:

1. White-box/Explainability: Augmenting existing AI/ML/LLM/GPT frameworks w/ both traceability and attribution-analysis capabilities.

2. Exponential Speed/Computing-Power Advantages: 10x to 1,000s of times faster than other graph platforms, with lower carbon-emission/footprint.

3. Flexibility in Data Modeling: The high-dimensional graph data-modeling.

The advantages are fully embedded in Ultipa's graph XAI/database toolchains, noticeably:

* The real-time Ultipa graph computing engine

* The all-in-one (graph DBMS) Ultipa Manager: Low-code, intuitive, and extremely powerful for hands-on deep/graph analytics (networked analysis).

* The world's richest collection of 100+ graph algorithms -- lightning-fast, hot-pluggable and extensible Ultipa graph algos.

* The GQL-compatible and highly-intuitive/expressive Ultipa Query Language: features like demi-schema, intra-step filtering, and ultra-deep link analysis are just examples showing how Ultipa Graph can make your life so much easier.

These product-n-technology advantages are directly translated into Ultipa's capability to create innovative solutions with customers and partners, ranging from BFSI, supply-chain, RegTech and many other broad-spectrum markets -- the general consensus in the industry is that: To avoid GIGO (Garbage-in & garbage out) dilemma with AI/Big-Data, graph is the way to go, which offers 2 salient rescues: A. Explainable results and intermediate processes; B. Faster/timely results via graph-accelerated network analysis. At the end of the day, it's still the faster (fastest) graph that matters.