Global C4ISR Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “C4ISR Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the C4ISR market. As per TBRC’s C4ISR market forecast, the C4ISR market size is predicted to reach a value of $106.91 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

Increasing global territorial tensions around the world have contributed to the C4ISR market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest C4ISR market share. Major players in the C4ISR market include Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A, Rockwell Collins Inc., Serco Group plc, CACI International Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton.

C4ISR Market Segments
1) By Platform: Land, Airbone, Naval, Space.
2) By Solution: Hardware, Application Software, Services.
3) By Application: Intelligence, Communication, Command, Computer, Electronics.
4) By End User: Defence and Space, Commercial.

This software refers to command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance that are advanced facilities, equipment, and systems. This software is used by the armed forces for planning military operations and communication to collect critical reconnaissance and surveillance data for decision making. These systems used next-generation networks and rely on sophisticated satellites for secure and resilient communication, these systems play a key role in the operation and defense purposes of the armed forces.

