Nancy files bill to strengthen standards of creation, changing official seals and and logos in gov't

PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2023 NANCY FILES BILL TO STRENGTHEN STANDARDS OF CREATION, CHANGING OFFICIAL SEALS AND LOGOS IN GOV'T Senator Nancy Binay is pushing for a bill to strengthen and strictly enforce the standards for the creation and changing of official seals and logos in government. "Hindi po basta basta ang rebranding at ang pagbabago ng logo. We need to ensure that official seals and logos convey national ideals and traditions that express the principles of sovereignty and national solidarity," Binay said. Senator Binay filed S.B. No. 2384 which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 8491 and strengthen the rules on the creation, modification, and registration of official seals and other heraldic items and devices of government entities. Binay cited the apparent trend of unilaterally changing seals/logos of government agencies like the Bangko Sentral's gold Philippine Eagle, and the new logo for the state-owned Philippine Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) which sparked controversy and cast the agencies involved in a negative light. "Nitong mga nakaraang araw, parang sunod sunod ang rebranding o pagpapalit ng logo ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan. While I am sure na may ginawa naman silang mga pag-aaral ukol dito, maganda din sigurong maging permanenteng bahagi ang NHCP sa proseso ng redesign para masigurong akma at nasa ayos ang logo ng ahensya ng pamahalaan," Binay said. Under the proposed bill, any government entity, including the military, may adopt appropriate coat-of-arms, administrative seals, logo, insignia, badges, patches, banners and initiate awards, citations, orders or decorations, as may be authorized by the Congress or the Office of the President, subject to the approval and recommendation of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). ISLANDS, SCHOOLS AND LEGAL TENDERS Binay likewise wanted designs made in the legal tender should first be cleared and approved by the NHCP, and concurred by Congress before being released for circulation. "Tinanggal na natin ang mga bayani sa ating pera. Parang sinasabi nating 'our martyrs and heroes are no longer worth our money'. 'Yung design ng pera hindi dapat BSP o Malacanang lang ang magde-decide. 'Yung magpalit nga ng name ng school at kalsada kailangan may congressional imprimatur at NHCP approval dahil meron 'yan relevance at implications sa culture at history, and there's a higher purpose than just having the names changed. Ganyan din sa ating legal tender--there's a higher purpose to what image or content should be printed on notes and coins," Binay pointed out. She added that the NHCP is responsible for the conservation and preservation of the country's historical legacies that even natural features such as islands, rivers, seas, oceans, mountains, plains are not supposed to be changed or renamed by a mere local ordinance or resolution, unless these are being reverted to their old indigenous names. "In a practical sense, official seals and logos are an important means of identifying a particular government agency and of recognizing the duties they perform," she said. "They are a means of strengthening people's nationalism, love of country, and pride for people's accomplishments," Binay added.