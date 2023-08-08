ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony held in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, August 8 - HÀ NỘI – An Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Hà Nội on August 8 to mark the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and 28 years of Việt Nam’s membership of the association.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn chaired the ceremony. Ambassadors, representatives of the embassies of ASEAN countries, its partner countries in Hà Nội, representatives of the ministries, and the Hà Nội People's Committee attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sơn emphasised that since its establishment, ASEAN has constantly grown, gradually becoming a central force in all regional processes, demonstrating the vision of a community living in peace, stability, and prosperous development. The image of Southeast Asia as a region of solidarity, harmony, and flexibility has been spreading around the world.

As a result, ASEAN's relations with the rest of the world have become more open, richer, and more durable. ASEAN's relations with partners have not only increased in quantity but also changed in quality, helping ASEAN maintain high growth – reaching 5.5% in 2022, collectively becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world.

That is proof of the identity, values, vitality, and reputation of ASEAN, Sơn said.

According to the minister, the image of ASEAN can be found in the success of Việt Nam during its innovation and integration and vice versa.

In addition, the relationship between Việt Nam and other ASEAN members is a key "brick" to building up a strong and sustainable ASEAN Community today.

Sơn affirmed that, with the advantages of geo-strategic location, young and abundant human resources, and the desire to integrate more deeply and comprehensively, ASEAN still has great potential for development.

He said that the world is facing challenges, the recovery of the global economy is still uncertain, the geopolitical environment continues to change, and the competition among major powers continues to remain fierce, but the ASEAN Community has demonstrated its resilience, flexibility, and proactive adaptation to overcome challenges.

Sơn said he believes with a solid foundation that has been cultivated for half a century and its aspirations, ASEAN will become an inclusive sustainable development community and a focal point for the growth in the region and the world. VNS