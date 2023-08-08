Global Biosurfactants Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biosurfactants market. As per TBRC’s biosurfactants market forecast, the biosurfactants market size is predicted to reach a value of $6 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for personal care industries across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the biosurfactant market in the cosmetic and personal care industries. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest biosurfactants market share. Major biosurfactants market leaders include AGAE Technologies, Croda International plc, Evonik, GlycoSurf, Jeneil, Kemin Industries Inc., Lion Corporation, TensioGreen, Biotensidon, Holiferm, Rhamnolipid, Saraya, Stepan Company, Victex, and Dispersa.

Biosurfactants Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Glycolipids, Phospholipids, Surfactin, Lichenysin, Polymeric Bio-Surfactants, and Other Product Types

2) By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications

The term "biosurfactant" refers to a diverse group of molecules, which consist of a polar head (hydrophilic) and a non-polar tail (hydrophobic). They are produced by various microorganisms, which include Acinetobacter sp., Bacillus sp., Candida antartica, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They can be used to replace synthetic surfactants in a variety of industrial processes, including lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilizing dispersions, foaming, and preventing foaming, as well as in the food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries, and organic bioremediation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biosurfactants Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

