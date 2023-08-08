NextGen Acquires Second Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the “Company” or “NextGen”) (NEO: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 1, 2023, that it has entered into an agreement (the “Lease Agreement”) to lease a facility (the “New Facility”) on West 3rd Avenue, in the heart of Kitsilano, Vancouver, BC. From the New Facility, NextGen intends to operate ghost and commissary kitchens, which the Company intends to retrofit with automated food manufacturing equipment. The Company also plans to sell products produced by members at the commissary directly to consumers at the New Facility. The Company expects to complete buildout of the New Facility by the end of October.



The Lease Agreement is for an initial term of ten years, commencing November 1, 2023, with an option to renew for two separate terms of five years each.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the “Lily app”, which is an AI-powered food application.

