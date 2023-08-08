Western PPC reminded people to think ‘safety first’

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Western Province, Chief Supt. Mathias Lenialu, reminded the people in the province to always think ‘safety first’ when travelling out at sea during bad weather.

Chief Supt. Lenialu said the recent tragedy in the province involving an OBM that was sunk between Gizo and Kolombangara Island leaving three missing and four rescued is a reminder to everyone to take heed of warning issued by the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service.

“People need to re-consider travelling at sea during bad weather and take heed of warning given out by the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service during bad weather condition,” PPC Lenialu said.

He reminded OBM drivers to take extra precaution when travelling out at sea by ensuring that they have appropriate required marine equipment before sail.

“To those planning on travelling by sea, look after yourself. Always inform others of where you are going and when you are expected to arrive at your destination,” Chief Supt. Lenialu said.

He said it is important for OBM drivers to always make good judgement and prioritize safety before travelling to other islands.

Weather is unpredictable and at times we cannot overcome situations nature throws at us. It is only advisable to always make good decisions before embarking on a trip. Always listen out to weather forecasts before travelling out.

