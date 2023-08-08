RSIPF continues to roll out CPC in Makira Ulawa Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Kirakira, Makira-Ulawa Province, are continuing to roll out the RSIPF Crime Prevention Strategy in communities in the Province.

The RSIPF Community Policing Team in Kirakira witnessed a By-law launching programme that was held at Asimanioha Community (Ward 8) in West Makira Constituency on 3 August 2023.

The launching ceremony coincides with the province’s Second Appointed Day commemoration.

Community Policing Team leader, Sgt. Audrey Suhata, explained “The by-law concept requires, ownership, respect, working together in sharing information between police and community with other stakeholders on how they can work together to tackle emerging issues in their communities by utilising the intelligence led policing concept.”

“By-laws are important because it protects each individual in the community as a guideline to stay away from trouble therefore people must respect it,” Sgt. Suhata said.

He acknowledged the local organising committee for organizing the by-law launching program to take place during the Second Appointed Day.

Community leaders in Asimaioha have thanked members of their community and police for initiating the by-law program as well encouraged other communities to do the same for the betterment of each Community and the Province as a whole.

//End//

-RSIPF Press