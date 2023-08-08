MRD AND SAVE THE CHILDREN DIALOGS PARTNERSHIP PROPOSAL

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has welcomed Save the Children Solomon Islands (SCSI) proposal for collaboration to the implementation of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and Save the Children’s Green Climate Fund (GCF) newly funded project known as Solomon Islands Knowledge, Action, Sustainability for Resilient Villages (SOLKAS).

MRD Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu said a strong and effective partnership is a way forward for any project success.

He expressed support for the proposal by SCSI, and said his ministry is ready and willing to work in partnership with Save the Children in the implementation of SOLKAS.

PS Viulu added that MRD as the ministry responsible for rural development in the 50 constituencies across Solomon Islands, was encouraged to note the partnership approach that Save the Children is undertaking with key government ministries and Civil Society Organisations.

He said making sure SOLKAS implementation reached the core of rural communities is paramount.

The Permanent Secretary further assured Save the Children of MRD’s support for the proposal as both parties looking forward to collaborate in the implementation of the initiative.

PS Viulu also acknowledged Save the Children team for a presentation of SOLKAS project to MRD on August 2nd 2023.

SOLKAS is a six year, USD$30 million project to be delivered in six (6) provinces – Guadalcanal, Malaita, Central, Temotu, Makira and Isabel with the aims to:

Increase local level understanding of climate change and natural resource management and building capacity for adaptation management and implementation in communities and schools

Support adaptation actions – supporting school and community level actions to increase climate resilience particularly related to food and water security

Launch a climate resilient livelihoods incubator for young people in rural and remote communities

Support schools and communities undertake risk assessments and develop management plans through digital applications.

With the project set for implementation in 2024, MRD is one of the government’s key ministries identified by Save the Children Solomon Islands as a collaborator to implement the six-year initiative – SOLKAS with the potential area of focus for MRD would be on youth climate resilient entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Country Director for Save the Children Solomon Islands, Lisa Cuatt said a strong and effective partnership with MRD to progress the project’s priorities is critical for the success of SOLKAS project.

She expressed gratitude to MRD for its willingness to work in partnership with Save the Children to implement this important initiative over the next 6 years.

The project will be implemented through key line government ministries through their ongoing programs with activities will be streamlined through their existing delivery mechanisms.

According to Save the Children, the project is being developed by Save the Children and the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) in collaboration with the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

“The SOLKAS project is valued at USD$30 million with $25m from GCF and the balance made up of in-kind support from Solomon Islands Government and co-finance from the Australian and New Zealand governments.

“The USD$30 million, 6-year project will be one of the largest locally-led adaptation projects globally, and one of the first with a strong focus on the education sector. Implementing partners will include government departments and civil society organisations.

“The project will directly reach 185,000 children, youth and community members in 170 remote and rural communities across 6 provinces. A further 277,000 people will be reached indirectly.”

– MRD Press