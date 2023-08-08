Introducing Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga

Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga, a captivating children’s book, takes readers on a thrilling journey through the tropical paradise of Rarotonga.

Written by Karen McMillan, the book features a stand-alone adventure filled with mystery, friendship, and the beauty of the South Pacific.

Inspired by her stay at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, McMillan’s book is a page-turning tale now available for young readers.

Pacific Resort Rarotonga, the premier family resort in the Cook Islands, has joined forces with acclaimed author Karen McMillan to set the stage for her latest captivating book, Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga.

Nestled in the heart of Muri Beach, Pacific Resort Rarotonga offers an exceptional experience for families, featuring an interactive kids club and a range of family-friendly accommodations.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with Karen McMillan on her latest literary journey,” said Ani Thompson, Regional Manager of Pacific Resort Rarotonga. “By providing these books to our young guests, we hope to inspire a love for reading and adventure while showcasing the wonders of Rarotonga.”

This remarkable partnership exemplifies Pacific Resort Rarotonga’s commitment to fostering family bonding and supporting community growth through the magic of storytelling.

About the Book:

Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga, the latest addition to the bestselling children’s book series, follows the adventures of Kiri, Jed, and twins Emma and Ethan as they embark on another incredible journey through the magical “elastic island.” Accompanied by their furry friends, Blong the Cat and Heathcliff the Dog, the children arrive in Rarotonga with plans of relaxation under the sun. However, their plans are quickly disrupted when they encounter Mighty Moko, a grumpy gecko determined to make their stay unpleasant.

The island then faces a crisis when all the black pearls are stolen in a daring heist. The thief leaves behind scattered clues, challenging the children to solve the mystery. With the guidance of the wise Mana Tiaki, the children set out on a quest to recover the stolen pearls.

Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga is a gripping and page-turning tale that will captivate young readers. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Pacific Resort Rarotonga, this book combines elements of friendship, adventure, suspense, and the beauty of the South Pacific to create an unforgettable reading experience.

About the Author:

Karen McMillan, is the talented author behind the Elastic Island Adventures series, she is a New Zealand-based writer with an impressive repertoire of 20 books published in ten countries. Her work spans across bestselling fiction, award-winning non-fiction, and her beloved Elastic Island Adventures children’s series. Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga, the latest addition to her collection, has already garnered attention and is currently being considered for a movie adaptation.

McMillan credits her time spent at Pacific Resort Rarotonga as invaluable in the creation of Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga. She expresses her gratitude to the friendly staff for their assistance during her stay, noting that their support was instrumental in bringing this captivating story to life.

Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga is now available for purchase. To learn more about Karen McMillan and her books, visit her website here.