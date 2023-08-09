Business Reporter: Integrating a business’s CAD environment into the rest of the enterprise
The benefits of getting real-time access to synchronised cross-domain electronics design dataLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Altium talk about how integrating isolated electronics product design and development processes can improve cross-domain collaboration, design and data management. Until recently, integration methods across engineering domains such as ECAD (electronic computer-aided design}, MCAD (mechanical computer-aided design), software development and simulations has been mostly manual. However, for improving cross-domain collaboration, design and data management and related processes, digital continuity is key. Integration has to take place on multiple levels. First, ECAD needs to get connected to other engineering tools, but it’s also key that all the product development tools are seamlessly integrated into the broader enterprise. Digital continuity within the enterprise will enable collaboration, advanced simulations and robust design processes, as well as slashing the time-to-market.
Digital continuity throughout the entire electronics design and development process enables engineers and stakeholders to gain real-time access and visibility to synchronised versions of cross-domain design data and information. Altium is dedicated to revolutionising electronics development by paving the way for seamless digital connectivity, driving innovation and fostering unparalleled success in the modern digital world. Electronics design organisations can be better equipped to address their challenges if they partner with a trusted, expert provider such as Altium.
To learn more about the integration of engineering tools into the enterprise, read the article.
