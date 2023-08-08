Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Is Projected To Grow 18% During The Forecast Period

Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market forecast, the automotive variable valve timing and start-stop system market size is predicted to reach a value of $100.79 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.6% through the forecast period.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the markets going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive variable valve timing and start-stop system market share. Major players in the market include Bosch Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., AISIN CORPORATION, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tenneco Inc., EXEDY Corporation, Fiat, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Sensata Technologies.

Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Segments

1) By Fuel Type: Diesel VVT System, Gasoline VVT System

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3) By Technology: Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

4) By Valvetrain: SOHC, DOHC

Variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems refer to a process of altering the timing of a valve lift event. With variable valve timing, the valves are open for shorter periods during idling or light acceleration, so less air-fuel mixture goes into the engine and helps reduce emissions. The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are used to improve performance, fuel economy, or emissions and is widely used in combination with variable valve lift systems.

