Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 900 Block of Division Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:02 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harvey of Temple Hills, MD.

 

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark colored Ford Fusion. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411

