Global Automotive Telematics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive telematics market. As per TBRC’s automotive telematics market forecast, the automotive telematics market size is predicted to reach a value of $360.56 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.3% through the forecast period.

Government regulations for vehicle telematics are contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive telematics market share. Major players in the market include Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, I.D.Systems Inc., Verizon, Airbiquity Inc., Harman International Industries, MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, Cartrack, AirIQ Inc., Actsoft.

Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation
1) By Connectivity Solutions Type: Embedded, Integrated smatphones, Tethered
2) By Sales Channel Type: OEM, Aftermarket
3) By Application Type: Fleet/Asset management, Navigation and location-based system, Infotainment system, Insurance telematic, Safety and security
4) By Vehicle Type: Commercial cars, Passenger vehicles, Two-wheelers

These types of telematics refers to fleet monitoring or GPS vehicle tracking and is an important management tool for many commercial and government fleets. The system may report on practically every parameter, including speed and idle, as well as fuel consumption, low tire pressure, and more. A telematics device's primary components include a GPS receiver, accelerometer, SIM card, engine interface, and others. It is used to track automobiles, trucks, equipment, and other assets and plot their movements on a computerized map.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Telematics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Telematics Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

