Global Automotive Solenoid Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive solenoid market. As per TBRC’s automotive solenoid market forecast, the automotive solenoid market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.65 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4% through the forecast period.

The rising automation in vehicles is expected to propel the automotive solenoid market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive solenoid market share. Major players in the automotive solenoid market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Electric, BorgWarner, Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Mahle GmbH, ASCO Valve, Norgren, Danfoss, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag, Nidec Corporation, Schaeffler Ag, Rheinmetall Automotive.

Automotive Solenoid Market Segments

1) By Function: Fluid Control, Gas Control, Motion Control

2) By Protocol: Direct Acting, Manual Reset, Pilot Operated

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

4) By Application: Engine Control and Cooling System, Fuel and Emission Control, Safety and Security, Body Control and Interiors, HVAC, Other Applications

5) By Valve Design: 2-Way Valve, 3-Way Valve, 4-Way Valve, 5-Way Valve

The automotive solenoid are positioned between the engine and ignition module of the vehicle and are one of the responsible components for starting the vehicle. Automotive solenoids operate by receiving small electrical currents from the ignition system and large electrical currents from the battery, which is used to start the engine.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

