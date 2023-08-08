Global Automotive PCB Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive PCB market research. As per TBRC’s automotive PCB market forecast, the automotive PCB market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.08 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles and battery-operated electric vehicles is expected to propel the automotive PCB market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive PCB market share. Major players in the market include Amitron Corp, Chin Poon Industrial Co. Ltd., CMK Corporation, Daeduck Electronics, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Nippon Mektron Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technologies, TTM Technologies.

Automotive PCB Market Segments

1) By Type: Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB, Single-Sided PCB

2) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

3) By Application: ADAS and Basic Safety, Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting, Infotainment Components, Powertrain Components

4) By End User: Economic Light Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles

The PCB manufacture and supply printed circuit boards (PCBs) for the automobile industry. Printed circuit boards support, connect, and control all the electronic components in automobile vehicles. Printed circuit boards are used in various parts of a vehicle, such as airbag controls, anti-lock brake systems, anti-theft systems, audio-video systems, climate control, digital displays, power steering, and many others.

