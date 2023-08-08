HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: HAYW) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hayward Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYW)?

Did you purchase your shares between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022, inclusive?

Did you lose money in your investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc.?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAYW) between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Hayward common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Hayward Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 2, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Hayward and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward’s short-term sales and earnings; (ii) Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (iii) Hayward’s channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive de-stocking in the second half of 2022; (iv) Hayward’s channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing Hayward Holdings’ ability to sell to its customers; and (v) the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward reported poor second quarter 2022 results – the same quarter during which the SPO was conducted. Most notably, Hayward disclosed the need for a massive inventory de-stocking as its distribution partners had far more product than they could sell to consumers. Hayward slashed expected 2022 net sales growth from a range of 9% to 12% to a decline of 2% to 6%. In addition, Hayward cut expected 2022 adjusted earnings from a range of $460 million to $475 million to a range of just $385 million to $400 million, a 16% decline at the mid-point. Because Hayward had already achieved $254 million in adjusted earnings during the first six months of the year, at the low end of this range Hayward’s adjusted earnings would fall by half over the next six months.

On this news, Hayward’s common stock declined $3.23 per share, or approximately 23.5%, to close at $10.48 per share on July 29, 2022.

