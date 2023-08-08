Animal and Marine Fats & Oils Market Size: Comprehensive Analysis | Estimated to Hit $5,16,759.3 million by 2030

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market

Increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from Asia-Pacific countries, particularly India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drives the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal And Marine Fats And Oils Market size is expected to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Animal fats include render fats and fish oils. Animal fat mixtures differ significantly from vegetable fat mixtures. The adipose tissue of meat stock is used to produce fat, while a large portion of the fat remains with the meat and is consumed directly with the meat.

The rendering and subsequent separation via presses or centrifuges are used to produce fat from meat stock. The leftovers are dried and fed to animal, and the same pattern can be seen in the production of fish oil, wherein the dried solid residue is sold as fish meal.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players in the global animal and marine fats and oils industry include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Australian Tallow Producers, Baker Commodities Inc., Cargill, Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd., Darling industries, Darling Ingredients, Inc., IFFCO, Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Tallow Products Pty Ltd, Ten Kate Vetten BV, and York Foods Pty Ltd..

Animal fats and oils, as well as marine fats and oils, are organic substances that are both essential and used in a variety of industries. Owing to their chemical properties, which include the amount of saturation present in the ester, fats are generally solid and oils are liquid at normal room temperature. The method of obtaining oils is processed in such a way that the highest grade of oil is obtained. Inedible animal and marine oils can be used to make soap and other industrial products.

Edible fats and oils are staples in diet, whereas inedible fats and oils have a wide range of industrial applications. Marine fats and oils are thought to be highly concentrated forms of energy that play an important role in cell growth. In addition, they are consumed to protect various body organs, in addition to their functions in regulating hormones and vitamins in the body.

Furthermore, oils and fats contain a variety of essential fatty acids (EFA), including linoleic acid and a-linolenic acid. Oils have a significant effect on the body's cholesterol levels, depending on whether they are monounsaturated or polyunsaturated. Recent advancements in fat and oil manufacturing processes have resulted in the introduction of high-quality products. Moreover, rise in consumption of animal products aligns well for the market for animal and marine fats and oils.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, and the rest of LAMEA). As per the animal and marine fats and oils market forecast, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate due to the growing penetration of food services and restaurant chains coupled with increasing demand for food and rising disposable income.

