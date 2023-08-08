Shamrock Medicine Plus's Dr. Kelly Reveals Approach to Primary Care

There are five key points essential for getting effective and personalized primary health care.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is basic but so important! Today’s primary health care should be convenient, confidential, and personalized.

They are key aspects of the respected Shamrock Medicine Plus difference and the reputation of Shamrock founder and primary care physician. Dr. Peter Kelly. His unique, personalized, and patient-centered health care sets Shamrock Medicine Plus apart.

“It is vital but there really is no secret,” Shamrock Medicine Plus's Dr. Kelly reveals his approach to Primary Care. “Patients want, and expect, that their primary care doctor has an extensive background of treating various medical conditions, screening tests, and chronic diseases. “

He points out “the five key pillars” vital for getting effective and personalized primary health care.

 Experience, because, when it comes to healthcare, experience matters a lot. The primary care provider must have an extensive background of treating various medical conditions, screening tests, and chronic diseases.

 Attentiveness, that their primary care physician is focused on their specific concerns, complaints, and queries.

 Empathy, and a compassionate bedside manner, to effectively understand the patient’s situation.

 Honesty, because trust is essential in a long-term doctor-patient relationships, the primary care provider must be genuine, truthful, and transparent.

 Availability, which is more than just convenience. It is respecting the patient’s valuable time, not book-ahead appointments, rushed schedules, and crowded waiting rooms. The primary care provider must be available when needed.

Dr. Peter Kelly is a highly skilled and experienced Family Medicine primary care physician, practicing for over 10 years. He has a solid background in both Chronic Care and Urgent Care and is experienced in managing both acute and chronic medical conditions.

A Shamrock Medicine Plus membership (only $249 per month or $2490 per year) is the ultimate way to get exceptional primary care. Once registered, Shamrock members have access to in-person care, as well as scheduling convenient tele-health appointments for everything from routine checks-up, from common illnesses to chronic disease, virtual consultations, prescription refills, and lab results.

For more information, or to register, please visit shamrockmedplus.com/services or https://shamrockmedplus.com/blog/

###

About Shamrock Med Plus:

Shamrock Medicine is a boutique medical practice, offering personalized medical care with in-person and telemedicine visits, online labs, and same-day refills for members. Shamrock Medicine currently accepts Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBC, Medicare, Humana, and United Healthcare insurance.

Contact Details:

407 South 10th Street

Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

United States