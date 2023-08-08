WVDOT extends condolences to former Deputy Highway Commissioner Paul Turman and family on the death of his father, Paul L. Turman

Page Content

On behalf of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, (WVDOT), Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., is extending condolences to former Deputy Highway Commissioner Paul Turman and family on the loss of his father, Paul L. Turman.



“I’m deeply saddened to hear of Mr. Turman’s passing,” said Wriston. “The Turman family has a long, long history in construction of West Virginia infrastructure.



“This is a sad day for the West Virginia Department of Transportation,” Wriston said. “We extend our condolences to the family.”



Paul L. Turman, past president of Turman Construction Company, Barboursville, passed away on August 3, 2023. Turman was president of the Contractors Association of West VIrginia from 1995-1996. He joined the family business following his service as an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam.



Turman served 14 years as mayor of Barboursville, and was influential in developing the Barboursville Park Soccer Complex. He advocated for the construction of the Merritt’s Creek Shopping Center.​​