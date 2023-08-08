Molded Fiber Packaging Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Molded Fiber Packaging Market

The Molded Fiber Packaging Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Eggs, Industrial, Medical, Fruits and Vegetables, Others), and Types (Molded Pulp Trays, Molded Pulp End Caps, Molded Pulp Clamshells, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Molded Fiber Packaging Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 113 Pages long. The Molded Fiber Packaging market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Molded Fiber Packaging Market worldwide?

Huhtamaki

Hartmann

Pactiv

CDL (Celluloses de la Loire)

Nippon Molding

Vernacare

UFP Technologies

FiberCel

China National Packaging Corporation

Berkley International

Okulovskaya Paper Factory

DFM (Dynamic Fibre Moulding)

EnviroPAK

Shaanxi Huanke

CEMOSA SOUL

Dentas Paper Industry

Henry Molded Products

Qingdao Xinya Molded Pulp Packaging Products

Shandong Quanlin Group

Yulin Paper Products

Buhl Paperform

Cullen

Short Description About Molded Fiber Packaging Market:

The Global Molded Fiber Packaging market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Molded fiber is also known as molded pulp packaging, which is used as a protective packaging for many products in food and beverage, electronics, and personal care sectors. Molded fiber is made from 100% recycled paper or pulp materials. It is recyclable, biodegradable, and sustainable and reduces input and disposal costs compared to less recyclable, petroleum-based materials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Molded Fiber Packaging market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4798 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6733 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Molded Fiber Packaging market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Molded Fiber Packaging landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The molded fiber packaging market is highly fragmented. Top 20 manufacturers only hold 43% market share.

This report focuses on Molded Fiber Packaging volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molded Fiber Packaging market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Africa and Middle East, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Molded Fiber Packaging Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Molded Fiber Packaging

Eggs

Industrial

Medical

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

What are the types of Molded Fiber Packaging available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Molded Fiber Packaging market share In 2022.

Molded Pulp Trays

Molded Pulp End Caps

Molded Pulp Clamshells

Others

Which regions are leading the Molded Fiber Packaging Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

