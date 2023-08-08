PayProp Shines as Double Finalist in the 2023 US FinTech Awards

PayProp Logo PayProp - dashboard view of platform PayProp - bank-integrated payments view of platform

Property management platform automating rent collection, reconciliation, and distribution in running for Accounting Tech & Startup of the Year

Because of all the ways our platform streamlines accounting processes for property managers, PayProp is the convergence of PropTech and FinTech.” — Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North America

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, has been shortlisted as a finalist for both Accounting Tech of the Year and Startup of the Year in the 2023 US FinTech Awards.Presented by FinTech Intel, the awards celebrate the most innovative and successful businesses in financial technology and services. An independent panel of judges made up of leading lights in the industry hand-picked finalists from a record number of entries this year.“By putting PayProp forward in two categories, we’re gratified that the panel of selectors recognized the power of end-to-end rental payment automation to disrupt the real estate industry,” shares Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services for PayProp North America.“Rent payment management is our core service making life easier for property managers,” Ferreira adds. “Because of all the ways our platform streamlines rental payment accounting processes for property managers, PayProp is at the heart of the convergence of PropTech and FinTech. And we thank the judges for recognizing that in such a fiercely competitive and innovative space.”PayProp also earned accolades at HousingWire’s Tech100 Real Estate Awards, the Global Business Tech Awards, and the American Business Awards earlier this year.Winners will be announced at the US FinTech Awards’ first in-person, black-tie ceremony at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, November 2.UNRIVALED INNOVATION Automating rental payments with the PayProp platform enables property managers to spend more time focusing on business development and managing exponentially more doors in less time. The platform saves property managers the hassle of manual payment administration and accounting by automatically sending invoices, reconciling incoming payments, calculating management fees, and paying owners and contractors.Other key features of the PayProp platform include: Live bank integration with automatic reconciliation of payments to properties;● Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios;● Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit logs to ensure the safety of client trust funds;● Arrears flagged in real time and missed payments recovered with legally compliant reminders that can be set up to go out automatically to late-paying tenants;● An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;● A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services;● Custom management reports with live transaction data to track, analyze, or even compare with average local or national competition; and● An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech and FinTech solutions.ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a larger and diverse customer base of property professionals in the United States, Canada, the UK, and South Africa. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.

