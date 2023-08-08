Paracetamol Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Paracetamol Market

The Paracetamol Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Tablet Drug, Granules Drug, Oral Solution, Others), and Types (Powder, Granules). The Paracetamol market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Paracetamol Market worldwide?

Mallinckrodt

Anqiu Lu'an

Granules India

Zhejiang Kangle

Farmson

Hebei Jiheng

Novacyl

Anhui BBCA Likang

Anhui Fubore

SKPL

Atabay

Huzhou Konch

Changshu Huagang

Anhui Topsun

Sino Chemical

Short Description About Paracetamol Market:

The Global Paracetamol market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Paracetamol, also named acetaminophen, is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paracetamol Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Paracetamol market size is estimated to be worth US$ 127 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 121.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Paracetamol key players include Mallinckrodt, Anqiu Lu'an, Granules India, Zhejiang Kangle, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 55%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and USA, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Power is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Tablet Drug, followed by Granule Drug, Oral Solution, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Paracetamol Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Paracetamol

Tablet Drug

Granules Drug

Oral Solution

Others

What are the types of Paracetamol available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Paracetamol market share In 2022.

Powder

Granules

Which regions are leading the Paracetamol Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

