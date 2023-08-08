Tulfo: stop gov't program sending AFP officials to China for studies, training

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo vented his anger upon learning about the government program sending high-ranking officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in China to study and train at its military academy with Chinese goverment paying all expenses.

The said information was divulged by Sen. Francis Tolentino yesterday (Aug. 7) during the public hearing of the Committee on National Defense Chaired by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

Tolentino's revelation was confirmed by Usec. Ireneo Espino of the Department of National Defense (DND).

Tulfo stressed that the government must put a stop to the said program because it is a complete insult to the Filipinos who continue to be bullied by China.

Tulfo cited the persistent harrasment and bullying of the members of the AFP by Chinese military in the West Philippine Sea. The latest incident being last Aug. 5 wherein one of China's coast guard vessels used a water cannon against a Philippine Navy and PCG boat meant to deliver supply in Ayungin Shoal.

It can be also recalled that Tulfo earlier urged AFP to remove the cellular tower of a telecommunications company inside the military camp that is largely owned by Chinese government.

Tulfo also learned that some of the military equipment of the AFP, including computer hardware, is donated by Chinese government.

"Isang malaking kahangalan kung patuloy pang tatangkilikin ng ating AFP ang mga bagay na galing sa Chinese government," he said.

Tulfo will file a Senate Resolution in-aid of legislation to investigate these alarming practices.

Tulfo: Itigil ang pagpapada ng AFP officials sa China para mag-aral, training

Umalma si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo nang malaman na ang gobyerno ay may programa na nagpapadala ng mga high-ranking Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) officers sa China para mag-aral at mag-training sa kanilang military academy roon at all expenses paid ng Chinese government.

Ang impormasyon na ito ay isiniwalat ni Sen. Francis Tolentino at kinumpirma naman ni Usec. Ireneo Espino ng Department of National Defense kahapon, Aug. 7 sa pagdinig ng Committee on National Defense na pinamumunuan ni Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

Sinabi ni Sen. Tulfo na dapat agad-agad itigil ang programang ito ng gobyerno.

"Malaking insulto ito sa atin! Kung iisipin na walang patid ang ginagawang pang-haharass at pambubully ng Chinese military sa mga miyembro ng ating AFP sa West Philippine Sea," saad niya.

Ang pinakabagong insidente ay noong August 5 kung saan binomba ng water canon ng Chinese Coast Guard ang mga kawani ng Philippine Navy at Philippine Coast Guard na maghahatid lang sana ng supply sa mga tropa nila sa Ayungin Shoal.

Matatandaan na dati nang nanawagan sa AFP si Sen. Idol na baklasin na ang cellular tower ng isang telecommunications company na largely owned ng China sa isang kampo ng militar. "Ito ay maaring magamit ng China para mag espiya sa mga ginagawa ng ating AFP," ani Tulfo.

May mga impormasyon din na nakarating kay Sen. Idol na may mga kagamitang militar ang AFP, kasama na dito ang mga computer hardware, na donated ng Chinese Government.

Isang kahangalan kung patuloy pang tatangkilikin ng ating AFP ang mga bagay na galing sa Chinese government. Kaya magpapasa si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng Senate Resolution in-aid of legislation para ma-imbestigahan at mapatigil na ang gawaing ito.