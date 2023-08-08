PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2023 Gatchalian: Strengthen early childhood care and development to reverse education crisis In an effort to reverse the education crisis hounding the country, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the importance of early childhood care and development (ECCD) in enhancing learners' performance. Based on results of the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) and analysis by the senator's office, one year of attendance in an early childhood education (ECE) program is correlated with an average increase of about 6 points in Grade 5 math performance. Learners who attended an ECE program had an average predicted math score of 286 compared to 282 for those who did not. The SEA-PLM data also shows that compared to parents whose children did not attend ECE, parents whose children attended ECE reported that their children were better equipped to perform language and mathematical tasks prior to primary education. These tasks include reading and writing words, recognizing shapes, and basic addition. "ECCD is a crucial program to improve our learners' performance. Ultimately, it will lead to more intelligent, better-prepared students who excel in schools," said Gatchalian. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, however, pointed out the need to ensure quality in ECCD programs. Analyzing the 2019 SEA-PLM results by income group, it was revealed that for the poorest 25% of learners, attendance in ECE had a negligible but positive associated effect of 0.4 points on Grade 5 math scores. In contrast, the richest 25% of learners who attended ECED scored 10.71 points higher than those who did not attend. These results suggest that access to quality ECE programs affects the performance of both the richest and poorest learners. "Quality is also very important. We should not only be building as many child development centers as possible. When we talk about quality, we should talk about the curriculum, our workers and teachers," Gatchalian added. Gatchalian is the author of the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), which seeks to ensure the alignment of the ECCD curriculum and the K to 12 basic education curriculum. The proposed measure also seeks to impose greater responsibilities on local government units (LGUs) on the implementation of ECCD programs. Gatchalian: Pagpapatatag sa early childhood care and development mahalaga laban sa krisis sa edukasyon Upang masugpo ang krisis sa edukasyon na bumabalot sa bansa, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng early childhood care and development (ECCD) para paigtingin ang kakayahan at kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral. Batay sa mga resulta ng 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) at pagsusuri ng tanggapan ng senador, ang isang taon sa early childhood education (ECE) ay maiuugnay sa pagtaas ng humigit kumulang na 6 points sa Math performance ng Grade 5. Umabot sa 286 ang average predicted math score ng mga math learners na pumasok sa ECE, samantalang 282 naman ang marka ng mga hindi pumasok sa ECE. Lumalabas din sa datos ng SEA-PLM na kung ihahambing sa mga magulang ng mga batang hindi pumasok sa ECE, iniulat ng magulang na may anak na pumasok sa ECE na mas maigting ang kakayahan ng kanilang anak sa pagsusulat at pagbasa, pagtukoy sa mga hugis, at basic addition. "Mahalaga ang ECCD upang iangat ang kakayahan ng ating mga mag-aaral. Isa itong paraan upang sila ay maging mas matalino at mas handa sa paaralan," ani Gatchalian. Ngunit para sa chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, kailangan pa ring iangat ang kalidad ng mga programa sa ECCD. Batay sa pagsusuri ng resulta ng 2019 SEA-PLM kada income group, lumalabas na para sa 25% ng mga mag-aaral na nasa ilalim ng kategoryang pinakamahirap, may maliit ngunit positibong pag-angat na 0.4 points sa Grade 5 math score ang pagpasok sa ECE. Para naman sa 25% na pinakamayamang mga mag-aaral na pumasok sa ECE, mas mataas ng 10.71 points ang kanilang marka kung ihahambing sa mga hindi tumanggap ng ECE. Batay sa mga resultang ito, makikitang mahalaga pa rin ang papel ng kalidad sa performance ng mga mag-aaral, mahirap man o mayaman. "Kailangang tingnan din natin ang kalidad. Hindi lang tayo dapat nagpapatayo ng maraming child development centers. Pag tinatalakay natin ang kalidad, dapat tingnan natin ang curriculum, ang ating mga guro, at mga mag-aaral," ayon sa senador. Si Gatchalian ang may akda ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) na layong paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng ECCD curriculum at K to 12 basic education curriculum. Layon din ng naturang panukala na palawakin ang responsibilidad ng mga local government units pagdating sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa ECCD.