CW Aero Services Partners with Asystom to Offer AI Predictive Maintenance Solution

CW Aero Services Partners with Asystom to Collaborate and Offer AI Predictive Maintenance Solution for Aerospace and Other Critical Industries
Through this partnership, we can help our clients in aerospace and other critical industries optimize their operations, improve reliability, and reduce costs.”SINGAPORE, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CW Aero Services (CWAS), a leading provider of aviation and digital solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Asystom, a global leader in AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered predictive maintenance solutions. This partnership will enable CWAS to distribute Asystom's innovative AI predictive maintenance solutions in the Singapore market.
Asystom's comprehensive non-intrusive, multi-sensor solution, which includes integrated ultrasound, multi-axis vibration, and temperature sensors, allows businesses to collect data wirelessly using the long-range LORAWAN network. This data is then analyzed and monitored by Asystom's AI-powered, machine learning server backend, enabling proactive predictive maintenance strategies and timely insights for optimized operations.
The complexity and criticality of today’s industrial systems demand advanced predictive maintenance approaches. Asystom's cutting-edge integrated sensors and machine learning technology empower businesses to proactively transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies, resulting in significant cost savings and improved asset performance.
CW Aero Services will serve as a local technology partner of Asystom's AI predictive maintenance solutions in Singapore, leveraging its extensive local support network and one-stop technical expertise in various industrial sectors, to provide unparalleled access to state-of-the-art maintenance solutions.
"We are thrilled to partner with Asystom and offer their predictive maintenance solution to the Singapore market," said Julien Valette, Managing Director of CW Aero Services. "Asystom's solution perfectly complements our commitment to deliver innovative digitalization solutions. Through this partnership, we can help our clients in aerospace and other critical industries optimize their operations, improve reliability, and reduce costs."
"We are delighted to collaborate with CW Aero Services as our partner in Singapore," said André Naccache, Managing Director of Asystom. "CWAS's deep understanding of the aerospace and industrial sectors, as well as its strong presence and technical competence, make them an ideal partner to bring our AI predictive maintenance solutions to a wider range of customers. Together, we can help businesses across various critical industries achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and asset performance."
For more information about CW Aero Services and Asystom's AI predictive maintenance solutions, please visit https://www.cwaeroservices.com and https://www.asystom.com
About CW Aero Services:
CW Aero Services (CWAS) is a leading provider of aviation solutions, specializing in Airport Systems, Ground Support Equipment (GSE), Tooling & Test Systems and Digital Solutions for aerospace and other industries. With a strong focus on technological advancements and customer satisfaction, CWAS offers a comprehensive range of innovative solutions to enhance service, safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The company HQ is located in Singapore and had recently established an office in Manila, Philippines.
About Asystom:
Created in 2016, by Pierre Naccache, supported by an experienced international team, Asystom is located in the Toulouse region (France). The company specializes in the development, manufacture and marketing of universal intelligent monitoring solutions for predictive maintenance. Asystom already has a prestigious list of clients worldwide, as well as a growing team of strategic partners in diverse industries across the world.
