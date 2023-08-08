Tonga Tourism attends second yachting event in French Polynesia

Mr. Viliami Takau, CEO of the Ministry of Tourism was in Tahiti attending the Second South Pacific Sailing Network Meeting and Tahiti Moorea Sailing Rendez-Vous 21st – 24th July 2023.

Also attending the meeting was Mr. Fa’one Bloomfield (Senior Customs Officer, Head of Intelligence & Operations, Ministry of Revenue & Customs), Mr. Pita Hausia (Senior Marketing Officer, Tonga Tourism Authority) and Mr. Joe Caser (Vava’u Boatyard). The delegation’s attendance was with the joint support of the Market Development Facility (MDF) who are supporting Tonga Tourisms Market Rebranding and Tonga’s Yachting Strategy & Economic Impact Study.

The event started off with a meeting with the newly elected President of French Polynesia and Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Moetai Charles Brotherson where Mr. Takau also had an opportunity to present His Honor with a gift. Meetings included a glimpse into a new all-in-one system (Escales) being developed by the French Polynesia Department for Maritime Affairs (Direction Polynésienne des Affaires Maritimes (DPAM)) for monitoring and registering vessels (including yachts) visiting French Polynesia waters.

The delegation also had an opportunity to visit Marina of Papeete and Marina Taina before heading to Moorea to market and answer questions from the Cruisers (Yachties) participating in the Tahiti Moorea Sailing Rendez-Vous, many of which will be sailing all the way to Tonga.

Also attending the event and meetings were current MDF partners, Vanuatu Tourism, Fiji and New Zealand.

Tonga Tourism had welcomed the Pacific Rally (the first yacht rally since the reopening of the boarders) in May. Tonga Tourism believe that yachting is a sector with a lot to offer in terms of marina development, boatyards, provisioning, support waterfront-based businesses and many other add-on business opportunities. Not to mention Tonga Tourism aims to revive and remind our people that we once were a sailing and seafaring nation.

Tonga is ideally situated geographically and can take advantage of the increased Yachties/Cruisers visiting the Pacific since the reopening of the boarders.

Upcoming yachting activities and rallies include the Blue Water Festival in Vava’u, World Arc Rally and the Oyster Rally.