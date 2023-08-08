Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft FY 2024 Clean Water Construction Project Priority Lists

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

Draft FY 2024 Clean Water Construction Project Priority Lists

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) invites the public to comment on the Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Project Priority Lists (PPLs) for the District of Columbia’s Clean Water Construction Grants Program. The PPLs identify and rank projects that are eligible to receive federal funds to construct or improve green infrastructure, wastewater treatment facilities, emerging contaminant technologies, and other related infrastructure in FY 2024 and in future years.

The draft PPLs can be downloaded from the attachments section below.

A copy can also be emailed upon request. Please email [email protected] to have a copy sent.

Public Hearing: Monday, August 28, 2023

TIME: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

JOIN BY VIRTUAL HEARING:

Meeting number (access code): 2311 278 7449

Meeting password: CWCSRF

WebEx Meeting Access>>

JOIN BY PHONE:

1-202-860-2110 call-in toll number (Washington, DC)

1-650-479-3208 call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 2311 278 7449

Persons may submit written testimony or comments by email, with a subject line of “PPL Public Hearing 2024,” to the attention of Jeff Oser at [email protected]. All comments should be received no later than August 28, 2023, at 11:59 pm.

Persons present at the hearing who wish to be heard may testify. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Presenters are urged to submit written statements. In the notice publishing its final PPL, DOEE will consider all comments received.