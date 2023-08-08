Top Streamer Steven Crowder Surpasses $7.5 Million in Subscription Payments Within 5 Months

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla.,, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. ( NASDAQ: RUM ), the popular video-sharing platform, announced today that top political commentator and conservative comedian Steven Crowder has surpassed $7.5 million in subscription payments to his 'MugClub' community since launching his show on Rumble in March 2023 with a promotion for the three-month free subscription. Rumble recognizes subscription revenue proportionally over the respective subscription term. Because most Mug Club subscriptions are annual, the full $7.5 million will not be recognized as revenue in Rumble’s financial statements at the time the funds are collected.

Rumble is excited to work with Steven Crowder and his crew through infrastructure and business model developments to widen the ‘MugClub’ umbrella and make the community the first full-fledged, truly independent news and entertainment network in alignment with the free speech ideals that drive Rumble’s mission.

"Steven Crowder is one of the most popular hosts in the world, so it's no surprise that he continues to play a pivotal role in a foundational year for Rumble," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We're excited to see how Steven expands his network and celebrate his continued success on our platforms, where he is truly free to express himself," he added.

“We at ‘MugClub’ are thrilled to be brothers-in-arms with the dedicated folks at Rumble in the war against cancel culture and the fight for free speech,” said Crowder. “‘MugClub’ is the place for replatforming, and we will not stop until everyone has a voice. We are doubling down and reinvesting in ‘MugClub.’ There are big changes coming and the ‘MugClub’ army is about to be all gas, no brake.”

Along with his free show, 'Louder with Crowder,' airing on Rumble weekdays at 10 a.m. ET, Crowder’s paying 'MugClub' subscribers receive access to exclusive content and daily live question and answer sessions, in addition to other live events, comedy specials, and content from an expanding roster of high-profile commentators and comedians. ‘Mug Club’ subscribers will soon receive additional benefits, including access to even more content from well-known affiliated creators, as the network grows and Rumble continues to add product features.

You can subscribe to Steven Crowder's Rumble page at rumble.com/StevenCrowder.

You can join Steven Crowder’s Mug Club community at mugclub.rumble.com.

