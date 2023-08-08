Epoxy Resin Market worth $17.0 Billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epoxy Resin Market size is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 12.9 billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The combination of regulatory frameworks, growing application, increasing market trends, consumer preferences, and technological advancements are driving the epoxy resin market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=762

Browse in-depth TOC on "Epoxy Resin Market”

250 - Market Data Tables

50 - Figures

212 - Pages

List of Key Players in Epoxy Resin Market:

Sinopec Corporation (China) Dow Chemical Company (US) 3M (US), Westlake Epoxy (US) DIC Corporation (Japan) Olin Corporation (US) Huntsman Corporation (US) Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) BASF SE (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Epoxy Resin Market:

Drivers: Technological advancements in epoxy resin market Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices Challenges: Competiting substitute materials Opportunity: Growing demand from emerging economies

Key Findings of the Study:

Liquid based epoxy resin is projected to be the largest form of epoxy resin, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Composites is projected to be the fastest growing application of the epoxy resin, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for epoxy resins during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=762

Based on physical form, the epoxy resin market has been segmented into Liquid, Solid and Solution. Solid form is the second largest market for epoxy resin. When the liquid epoxy resin and hardener are mixed together and allowed to cure, the epoxy resin transforms from a liquid to a solid state. The solid form of epoxy resin finds application in industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, marine, and more. It is used for structural components, coatings, adhesives, encapsulation, molding, and various other purposes where a strong and durable material is required.

Based on end-use industry, the epoxy resin market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive, general industrial, consumer goods, wind energy, aerospace/aircraft, marine, and other industries. Epoxy resin composites find applications in the automotive industry for lightweighting and enhancing vehicle performance. Carbon fiber-reinforced epoxy composites are used in structural components, body panels, chassis parts, and interior trim, reducing weight while maintaining strength and rigidity.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=762

Europe is the second largest market for epoxy resins. Europe places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations. There is a growing demand for epoxy resin products that meet eco-friendly and low volatile organic compound (VOC) standards. Manufacturers in Europe are investing in research and development to offer greener alternatives, such as bio-based epoxy resins and water-based epoxy coatings.

Browse Adjacent Markets Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com