St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4005810                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: August 7, 2023 at approximately 1445 hours 

STREET: Pierce Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

CROSS STREETS: Field and Stream Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: possible front passenger side

INJURIES: None Suspected

 

PADESTRIAN #1: Joshua Petelle

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On August 7, 2023 at approximately 1445 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a crash on Pierce Rd near the intersection of Field and Stream Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers were advised that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop. The pedestrian was identified as Joshua Petelle (DOB 1/17/1987).

 

Petelle was brought to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St Johnsbury for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Troopers were able to determine that a blue Subaru Outback was travelling south on Pierce Rd and struck Petelle as he walked southbound along the shoulder.

 

The vehicle described is a blue Subaru Outback with very dark rear tinted windows, slightly tinted front windows which includes the windshield, and a roof rack. The Subaru is suspected to be a newer model year, with unknown Vermont registration plates.

 

Anyone with information or who may have observed the vehicle in the area, around approximately 1425 hours, is asked to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made through the VSP website, link here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

