St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4005810
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: August 7, 2023 at approximately 1445 hours
STREET: Pierce Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
CROSS STREETS: Field and Stream Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: possible front passenger side
INJURIES: None Suspected
PADESTRIAN #1: Joshua Petelle
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 7, 2023 at approximately 1445 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a crash on Pierce Rd near the intersection of Field and Stream Rd in St. Johnsbury. Troopers were advised that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop. The pedestrian was identified as Joshua Petelle (DOB 1/17/1987).
Petelle was brought to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St Johnsbury for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Troopers were able to determine that a blue Subaru Outback was travelling south on Pierce Rd and struck Petelle as he walked southbound along the shoulder.
The vehicle described is a blue Subaru Outback with very dark rear tinted windows, slightly tinted front windows which includes the windshield, and a roof rack. The Subaru is suspected to be a newer model year, with unknown Vermont registration plates.
Anyone with information or who may have observed the vehicle in the area, around approximately 1425 hours, is asked to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made through the VSP website, link here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit