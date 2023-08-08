United Restoration Assists Fort Lauderdale Residents, Businesses and Local Governments Amidst Historic Flooding
United Restoration responded promptly to the needs of Fort Lauderdale residents, businesses & local governments after the devastating April 12th flooding.
As we enter hurricane season, our mission is to empower residents with the knowledge and resources they need to safeguard their properties against water damage. Be proactive and be prepared.”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Restoration, a leading water damage restoration company based in Pompano Beach, FL, responded promptly to the dire needs of Fort Lauderdale residents, businesses and local governments after the devastating April 12th Historic Flooding. With unwavering commitment and expertise, United Restoration successfully assisted clients throughout Fort Lauderdale in restoring their properties.
The April 12th Historic Flooding left a trail of destruction and water damage in its wake, severely impacting homes and offices across Fort Lauderdale. In the aftermath of this natural disaster, United Restoration swiftly deployed their highly skilled teams equipped with state-of-the-art tools and cutting-edge techniques to help clients recover from the water-related havoc.
As the peak of hurricane season approaches, United Restoration urges South Florida residents to be prepared for potential disasters. United Restoration emphasizes the importance of having a well-thought-out emergency plan in place and ensuring that property owners are equipped with the knowledge to mitigate damages caused by water intrusion.
Mr. Jordan Cohen, Executive Vice President of United Restoration, stated, "We understand the distress and anxiety that natural disasters like the April 12th historic flooding can cause. As we enter hurricane season, our mission is to empower residents with the knowledge and resources they need to safeguard their properties against water damage. We encourage everyone to be proactive and prepared."
To bolster preparedness efforts, United Restoration advises residents to take the following steps during hurricane season:
1. Conduct a thorough property inspection to identify potential vulnerabilities to water damage and address them in advance.
2. Create a comprehensive emergency plan that includes contact information for trusted restoration experts like United Restoration.
3. Familiarize yourself with the location of shut-off valves and other crucial systems within your property.
4. Back up important documents and store them in a secure, water-resistant location.
United Restoration stands ready to respond to any water damage emergencies throughout Fort Lauderdale, Miami and the surrounding areas. If anyone experiences water damage in their home, they are encouraged to contact United Restoration's dedicated 24/7 helpline at 844-979-8500 for immediate assistance.
For more information about United Restoration and their comprehensive water damage restoration services, please visit their website at unitedrestorationfl.com.
About United Restoration
United Restoration is a renowned water damage restoration company based in Pompano Beach, FL. With years of experience and a team of certified experts, United Restoration specializes in restoring properties damaged by water, fire, mold, and other disasters. Committed to prompt and efficient service, United Restoration has earned a reputation for excellence, reliability, and exceptional customer care.
