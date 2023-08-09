Carla Malden's New Novel "My Two and Only" Delves into the Heart of Love, Loss and Loyalty
"My Two and Only" is Malden's third novel in four years. Like her first two novels -- "Search Heartache" and "Shine Until Tomorrow" -- it traces a similar theme of women and teenage girls overcoming personal loss and pain and finding a new path forward.
The daughter of Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden, Malden was raised and lives in Los Angeles. She attended UCLA where she majored in English and graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. In addition to her three novels, Malden has published two memoirs.
Humorous and insightful, poignant and profound, "My Two And Only" is a love story about clinging to the past and embracing the present
Released on August 8th by Rare Bird Books, "My Two and Only" is Malden's third novel in four years. Its publication also celebrates the recent release of the paperback editions of her first two, well-received novels -- "Search Heartache" and "Shine Until Tomorrow" -- both of which trace a similar theme of women and teenage girls overcoming personal loss and pain and finding a new path forward..
In this new novel, a little blue Tiffany box – containing a diamond engagement ring – sets Charlotte Most reeling. It took her 12 years of widowhood to find herself in love again. But marriage? She hadn’t seen that coming. Questions begin to consume her. Who will Charlotte be if she’s no longer a widow? Does old love prohibit new? Does new love diminish old? How can she marry her one-and-only twice?
Heartache and hope propel Charlotte on her perilous journey from devoted widow to joyful fiancée.
"My Two and Only" is a love story about clinging to the past and embracing the present. About memory and the stories we tell ourselves. About identities, inner and outward, and the struggle to make peace between them. Humorous and insightful, poignant and profound, "My Two And Only" explores the question: how much happiness can we allow ourselves… and which self might that be?
The new novel is earning superlative testimonials:
Elizabeth Forsythe Hailey, author of "A Woman of Independent Means," writes: "Love is eternal. Life goes on. How can one heart contain these two verities? That is the question posed by this playful yet profound, perfectly titled novel. Reading 'My Two and Only' is like sitting down for lunch with your dearest friend and getting up to leave only when you realize it's time for dinner. Carla Malden writes with charm and ease, lighting the darker moments with knowing wit. 'Put the kettle on' and enjoy the journey."
"Carla Malden’s 'My Two And Only' is a witty, invigorating, deeply wise novel about loss, grief, resilience and ultimately, renewal." says Melissa Pritchard, author of "A Solemn Pleasure," "Palmerino" and "The Odditorium." "I adore this novel, its irresistible pacing and humor, its quiet home truths and Malden’s persuasive belief in the tender, tenacious power of the heart to uplift and to heal."
All of Malden's novels speak with brutal honesty, deep insight and unexpected humor about issues that many women and teenage girls are facing today.
Malden knows firsthand what she writes - she lost her first husband to cancer 17 years ago and wrote about her grief in the memoir "Afterimage: A Broken-Hearted Memoir of a Charmed Life," which recounted her emotional journey through her husband's last year of life and her first year without him.
The daughter of Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden, Malden was raised and lives in Los Angeles. She attended UCLA where she majored in English and graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.
There are three public "read & sign' events celebrating the launch of "My Two and Only:"
> At Diesel, a Bookstore in Brentwood on Thursday, August 10th at 6:30pm PDT. Sign up via dieselbookstore.com
> At Book Passage in Corte Madera, CA, on Sunday, August 20th at 1pm PDT. More info at bookpassage.com
> At Diesel in Del Mar, CA, on Sunday, October 1st at 3pm PDT. More info at dieselbookstore.com
For more information about Carla Malden and her books - or to schedule a time to interview the author - contact Scott Busby at scottb@thebusbygroup.com / 310.600.7645.
MORE PRAISE FOR MY TWO AND ONLY
“As with life, in this moving novel by Carla Malden, you may think you know where you are going, but you would be wrong – but for precisely the right reasons. The presiding consciousness belongs to Charlotte, a charismatic interior designer. Only it turns out life has designs on her . . . . You owe it to yourself to discover this wonderful new novel and find out how Malden makes us strive to understand what we will never understand about love, and about loss. Mostly about love. Like the rooms Charlotte designs, after reading Carla Malden, your world will become bigger and brighter.”
-- Joseph Di Prisco, author of Subway to California; chairman, New Literary Project
"Carla Malden has written a beautiful book about love, loss, and loyalty. She shines a bright light on humanity, while managing to bathe it in a warm glow at the same time."
—Josann McGibbon, screenwriter of Runaway Bride, The Starter Wife, Choose Love
# # #
Scott T Busby
The Busby Group
+1 310-600-7645
email us here