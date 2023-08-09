Carla Malden's New Novel "My Two and Only" Delves into the Heart of Love, Loss and Loyalty

"My Two and Only" is Malden's third novel in four years. Like her first two novels -- "Search Heartache" and "Shine Until Tomorrow" -- it traces a similar theme of women and teenage girls overcoming personal loss and pain and finding a new path forward.

The daughter of Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden, Malden was raised and lives in Los Angeles. She attended UCLA where she majored in English and graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. In addition to her three novels, Malden has published two memoirs.