PSD NEWS RELEASE – Hale Nani Furlough Inmate Michael Saragosa-Galon fails to return to reintegration center.

HILO – Hale Nani work furlough inmate Michael Saragosa-Galon failed to return from a furlough pass to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center. Saragosa-Galon was scheduled to return by 2 p.m.  and when he failed to return, Hawai‘i County Police were notified. 

Saragosa-Galon is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Saragosa-Galon is 28 years old, 6’0” tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3. He faces an added escape charge when found. Saragosa-Galon’s maximum release date is 11/20/23.

 

If you see him, please call 911.


Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaʻewa. Hale Nani offers offenders’ reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawai‘i.

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety &

Hawai‘i  Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

