"The Night Sky Darker" is a Gritty New Novel That Blends Science Fiction and Fantasy Together

"The Night Sky Darker" is a story of loss, love, and courage in the face of impossible odds. J. Buchwalter's debut novel hits all the marks for the genera!

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In his debut novel, J. Buchwalter comes out swinging with a modern take on classic elements of science fiction and fantasy writing that have enticed and excited readers for decades. Magic, dark lords, faster-than-light travel, and space ships all feel right at home together in a work that fits comfortably alongside grimdark classics of the genera.The setting may be fantastical, but the challenges that the characters face resonate in our present moment. Buchwalter's background is in teaching history, and he presents his "evil empire" with the realistic punch that one finds when studying the real-life villans of our human story. Just as his antagonists mirror our own, so too do the heroes. You won't find a gallant "chosen one" in this story, just morally complicated people trying to undo their regrets and overcome the impossible odds stacked against them.Pick up this debut novel only on Amazon, available now in all formats. You can pick up your copy here.