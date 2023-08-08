San Mateo County API Caucus Selects New Leadership/n

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The San Mateo County Asian-Pacific Islander Caucus Board of Directors, on August 3rd 2023, unanimously confirmed Millbrae Councilmember Anders Fung as the organization’s new President. Board member Michelle Droz assumed the new role of Interim Executive Director.

Fung thanked founding President Wayne Lee for his many years of service and leadership to the API Community in San Mateo County. Speaking before the board, “President Wayne Lee lit the beacon for our community four years ago,” Fung said. “As we look towards the future, this Caucus must and will carry that torch from President Lee to continue working towards a more inclusive and more equitable San Mateo County.”

The Caucus also confirmed additional members of Fung’s new executive committee: Redwood City Mayor Jeff Gee as Vice President and Board member Bill Chiang as Secretary.

“More than a third of the Peninsula’s population identifies with at least one API group,” Fung added. “This is a political potential that remains essentially untapped. The focus of this Caucus is to harness that strength to cultivate new API community leaders; to elevate our community; and to help improve San Mateo County for everyone.”

As part of that effort, the Caucus welcomed South San Francisco Councilmember James Hsuchen Coleman as a new board member. “I’m excited,” Coleman said. “As the son of a Taiwanese immigrant, I look forward to working with the Caucus to address and advance API issues, to support our local leaders and uplift our shared community.”

Founding President Lee expressed his well-wishes to the new leadership team. “Our organization has grown and is rich with talent, energy and commitment,” Lee said, congratulating Fung. “The cooperative will continue to expand and develop through the leadership of Anders Fung. As a founding board member, I am pleased to be a part of the direction of the Caucus, as we all work together for the common good.”

