The leaders of six law-enforcement agencies recently inked an agreement to reestablish and reorganize a joint-drug-prevention-task force. Drugs, specifically ice, have continued to negatively impact the CNMI. Agencies are seeing more cases of drug use especially in younger people, an increase in property crimes linked to the habit, and other crimes. The goal of the joint task force is to stop drugs from coming in through the CNMI’s ports.

The post <Strong>Law Enforcement Agencies Ink Agreement to Re-establish and Reorganize Joint Drug Prevention Task Force</Strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.